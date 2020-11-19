Coronavirus/ Romania adds 10,108 new cases following 36,963 tests performed in 24 hours

Coronavirus/ Romania adds 10,108 new cases following 36,963 tests performed in 24 hours. Romania reported today 10,108 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 following 36,963 tests run nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are all cases of patients who had not previously tested positive. As many as 393,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania as of today. A total of 269,590 coronavirus patients have been declared cured as of November 19. According to GCS, to date, 3,808,279 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 36,963 were performed in the last 24 hours - 20,954 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 16,009 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]