Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count remains above 10,000

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count remains above 10,000. Romania added 10,108 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 393,851 on Thursday, November 19, according to the daily report. The new cases were recorded out of 36,963 tests carried out over the same period. Bucharest reported most cases (1,473), followed by Cluj county (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]