Agroland Closes Private Placement In Advance; Attracts RON38.5M Financing From Investors

Agroland Closes Private Placement In Advance; Attracts RON38.5M Financing From Investors. Agroland Business System, a firm developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, on Thursday closed early a private placement whereby 8,565,782 shares had been subscribed, in the amount of RON38.5 million (EUR7.9 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]