ForMIn Aurescu participates in the informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states



ForMIn Aurescu participates in the informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday will participate in the informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states, which will take place as a videoconference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, at the (...)