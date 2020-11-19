Iohannis: Solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase role of research

Iohannis: Solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase role of research. President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday that solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase the role of research in key areas such as medicine, biotechnology or green energy. “In recent years, research in Romania, unfortunately, has not received the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]