GCS: Romania reports 10.108 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 following 36.963 tests nationwide. Romania reported today 10,108 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 following 36,963 tests run nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are all cases of patients who had not previously tested positive. As many as 393,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]