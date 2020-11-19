The British School of Bucharest continues the Scholarship Programme for students that want to become Global Citizens



The British School of Bucharest continues the Scholarship Programme for students that want to become Global Citizens.

The British School of Bucharest invites students to apply for the 2021-2022 Scholarship Programme and asks them to imagine how tomorrow can be. This could be the first step in creating a better personal future and the chance for an excellent education for aspirational students. Amidst all the (...)