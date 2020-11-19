Fepra International, in partnership with R-CREATE, develops the first dedicated digital platform for circular economy

Fepra International, in partnership with R-CREATE, develops the first dedicated digital platform for circular economy. Fepra International, one of the leading organizations for the transfer of responsibilities in the field of packaging, and the local start-up R-CREATE, a team of professionals who aim to significantly reduce pollution and waste using the principles of circular economy, announces the launch of a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]