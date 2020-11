Romania Public Debt Widens To RON451B, Or 42.9% Of GDP, End-September 2020

Romania Public Debt Widens To RON451B, Or 42.9% Of GDP, End-September 2020. Romania’s public debt stood at RON451 billion, or 42.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of September 2020, higher by RON77 billion than the level reported at the end of 2019, finance ministry data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]