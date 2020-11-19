ForMin Aurescu, NATO SecGen Stoltenberg discuss Romania’s commitments inside the Alliance

ForMin Aurescu, NATO SecGen Stoltenberg discuss Romania’s commitments inside the Alliance. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, having an opinion exchange on priority topics on the NATO agenda, in the perspective of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, in the beginning of December. According to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]