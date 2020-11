PM Orban: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week

PM Orban: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday has said that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week and will be presented publicly by the campaign coordination team led by primary care military doctor, Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Gheorghita. “The vaccination strategy will (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]