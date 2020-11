Joint Romanian-American military exercise Rapid Falcon at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport. US Ambassador Zuckerman : Romania is the first NATO ally to install its own HIMARS defence system



The US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on Thursday voiced his appreciation, at the Air Base 57 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, for Romania’s determination to strengthen its defence capacity by acquiring modern equipment to fulfill its obligations to allies and to ensure national sovereignty (...)