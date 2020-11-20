Only one in four Romanians would not accept getting vaccinated for COVID-19



Some 30% of Romanians would "certainly" accept getting vaccinated against COVID-19, 36% would accept it only after a period needed to see possible side effects, while 25% say that they would not accept vaccination at all, according to an Avangarde survey conducted in November on a sample of 815 (...)