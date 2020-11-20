Romania’s ruling Liberals promise GDP per capita will reach 85% of EU average by 2024

Romania's ruling Liberal Party (PNL) promises in its ruling strategy that Romania will have the strongest economic growth in the entire European Union over the next four years and reach a growth rate of over 6% in 2024. The GDP will increase by over RON 450 bln to over RON 1,500 bln (EUR 309