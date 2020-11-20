Romanian Govt. approves another EUR 1 bln state aid for coal and power group CEO

Romanian Govt. approves another EUR 1 bln state aid for coal and power group CEO. Romania's Government signed the memorandum for the restructuring of state-owned coal and power group CE Oltenia (CEO) under a five-year program that involves some EUR 2 billion of aid from both state and the European Union's decarbonization program. The memorandum involves EUR 1.33 bln of