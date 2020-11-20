Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland raises EUR 1.6 mln by private placement

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland raises EUR 1.6 mln by private placement. Romanian company Agroland Business System, which operates the largest farm supply store chain in the country, has concluded its private placement of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in just one day after drawing high interest from local investors. The investors placed orders for a total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]