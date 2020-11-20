RO National Bank chief economist suggests public sector wages should be cut by 20%

RO National Bank chief economist suggests public sector wages should be cut by 20%. Romania's budgetary sector employees should work only four days a week and have their wages cut by 20%, Romania's National Bank (BNR) chief economist Valentin Lazea suggested. The fiscal consolidation emerged as a hot topic on the public agenda, as the country's public deficit will exceed 9% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]