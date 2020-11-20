Romania's Govt. increases working capital grants scheme by EUR 650 mln
Romania's Govt. increases working capital grants scheme by EUR 650 mln.
Romania's Government increased by EUR 650 million to EUR 1 billion the budget for working capital grants aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) affected by the COVID-19 crisis. A total of 22,226 companies have applied for working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000, and the (...)
