Three Romanian Companies Recognized in Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 50

Three Romanian Companies Recognized in Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 50. DCS Plus, Druid and Tremend are the Romanian companies recognized in the Deloitte 2020 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 program in the Impact Star category that recognizes companies that are inspired by making an impact on the business, environment, society and diversity among (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]