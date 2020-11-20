COVID-19 in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 400,000

COVID-19 in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 400,000. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 400,000 on Friday, November 20. Romanian officials reported 9,272 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 36,453 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday. Thus, the total number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]