 
Romaniapress.com

November 20, 2020

COVID-19 in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 400,000
Nov 20, 2020

COVID-19 in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 400,000.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 400,000 on Friday, November 20. Romanian officials reported 9,272 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 36,453 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday. Thus, the total number of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Decision regulating general election published in the Official Journal The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) has announced that three decisions regulating different situations applying to the elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have been published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, including video monitoring of polling stations abroad, (...)

CONAF: Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebrated for the first time in Romania The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurs (CONAF) celebrated “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day – WED” at a summit on entrepreneurship and gender equality, according to a Confederation statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday. According to the same source, they also announced on this occasion the (...)

DefMin Ciuca highlights Romania's contribution to strengthening European defence Romania’s Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated on Friday in a VTC videoconference meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council (EAC), the defence ministers configuration, highlighting in his speech Romania’s contribution to strengthening European defence through active participation in EU (...)

Gov't meeting on Monday to adopt budget revision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that the Government will meet on Monday to adopt the budget revision, after the revision bill was discussed, in first reading, this week. “The first-reading revision ordinance was discussed this week. We proposed holding a Government’s meeting on (...)

PM Orban on recommendation from WHO regarding schools reopening: For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said in Suceava, in response to the World Health Organization’s recommendation to reopen schools, that the government’s goal is to reduce the number of daily SARS-CoV-2 infections. “For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections, to protect (...)

President Iohannis: Vaccination campaign is a matter of national security President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he would hold a meeting with the defence, health and interior ministers on Monday to clarify issues related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a matter of national security. “In the matter of vaccination, in my opinion, the vaccination (...)

Norofert Group Net Profit Jumps Nearly Fourfold YoY To RON5.3M In Jan-Sept 2020 Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group (NRF.RO) on Friday reported consolidated revenue of RON20.4 million for the January-September 2020 period, up 258% on the year, and a net profit of RON5.3 million, up 290% on the year, per its quarterly (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |