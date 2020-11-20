Romanian startup selling refurbished smartphones seals partnership with Auchan
Nov 20, 2020
Romanian startup fenix.eco, which has been selling high-end refurbished smartphones online, has sealed a partnership with retailer Auchan. Thus, refurbished Apple and Samsung models are now on sale in Auchan Titan and Auchan Drumul Taberei, in Bucharest, as part of a pilot project. Depending (...)
