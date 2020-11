Norofert Group Net Profit Jumps Nearly Fourfold YoY To RON5.3M In Jan-Sept 2020

Norofert Group Net Profit Jumps Nearly Fourfold YoY To RON5.3M In Jan-Sept 2020. Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group (NRF.RO) on Friday reported consolidated revenue of RON20.4 million for the January-September 2020 period, up 258% on the year, and a net profit of RON5.3 million, up 290% on the year, per its quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]