EC Approves EUR1.7M Romanian Aid Scheme For Airlines Starting Or Resuming Operations At Sibiu Airport

EC Approves EUR1.7M Romanian Aid Scheme For Airlines Starting Or Resuming Operations At Sibiu Airport. The European Commission announced Friday it has approved a scheme aimed at granting subsidies for airlines resuming or starting flights to and from Sibiu International Airport in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]