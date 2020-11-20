CONAF: Women’s Entrepreneurship Day celebrated for the first time in Romania

CONAF: Women’s Entrepreneurship Day celebrated for the first time in Romania. The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurs (CONAF) celebrated “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day – WED” at a summit on entrepreneurship and gender equality, according to a Confederation statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday. According to the same source, they also announced on this occasion the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]