PM Orban on recommendation from WHO regarding schools reopening: For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections



PM Orban on recommendation from WHO regarding schools reopening: For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said in Suceava, in response to the World Health Organization’s recommendation to reopen schools, that the government’s goal is to reduce the number of daily SARS-CoV-2 infections. “For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections, to protect (...)