Romanian Ambassador to Spain, Gabriela Dancau, meets President of Spanish Senate, Pilar Llop Cuenca

Romanian Ambassador to Spain, Gabriela Dancau, meets President of Spanish Senate, Pilar Llop Cuenca. The Romanian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Gabriela Dancau, on Friday had a meeting with the President of the Spanish Senate, Pilar Llop Cuenca, on which occasion the two officials had an exchange of views on the elements of Romanian-Spanish cooperation, emphasizing the role played by parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the relation between the two countries, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES. The two officials emphasized that parliamentary dialogue has a common language in the EU Member States and can generate benefits, not only bilaterally, but also at the European level. "Thus, the representatives of our countries can speak in a common voice about the values and policies that have marked our recent common history, like democracy, solidarity, cohesion, the coordinated development of all members, as well as policies on which there are still steps to be taken, such as equal opportunities for women and men and the fight against gender-based violence," the Romanian Embassy said in a press release. Also, the Romanian Ambassador reminded the President of the Spanish Senate that 2021 will mark the celebration of 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, on which occasion he proposed activating all forms of interparliamentary dialogue that could lead to boosting their strategic partnership. On the occasion of the visit, the Spanish Senate prepared in the Library of the institution a documentary exhibition with materials about Romania and Romanian personalities that marked the Romanian-Spanish relations, documents from the Spanish Senate's archive, it is also mentioned in the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Stefan, editor: Sorin Popescu, EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]