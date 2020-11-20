GeneralElection2020 /Decisions governing general election published in Official Journal

GeneralElection2020 /Decisions governing general election published in Official Journal. The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) has announced that three decisions regulating different situations applying to the elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have been published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, including video monitoring of polling stations abroad, starting with the first day of voting and transparency in the specific operations of the Information system for monitoring voter turnout and preventing illegal voting (SIMPV) and the Information system centralising voting minutes (SICPV). According to a press statement released on Friday to AGERPRES, Decision 23/2020, approved at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and published in the Official Journal, regards the video monitoring procedure of the polling stations abroad in the elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The video monitoring will be performed continuously, including during the night, from the first day of voting abroad, local time 07:00hrs and throughout the end of voting on Sunday. Also, Decision 24/2020 was published in the Official Journal setting up measures for the smooth running of the 2020 elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies taking into account the need to streamline the electoral process. At the same time, Decision 25/2020 published in the Official Journal says the methodological rules regarding the organisation and operation of the Information system centralising data from the minutes on the recording of the vote counts (SICPV), as well as regarding the operation of the IT application for distribution and assignment of seats in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. According to AEP the decision is designed to increase transparency in the specific operations of SIMPV and SICPV. To that end, the political parties that have representatives in the Central Electoral Bureau, as well as the non-governmental organisations accredited to watch the elections will be able to appoint experts in information technology with the right to view and query duplicates of SIMPV and SICPV databases, as well as logs of the machines on which they operate, on workstations operating at the headquarters of the Central Electoral Bureau provided by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) under the conditions provided by the same decision. In the case of SICPV, AEP's Department for Computerisation of Electoral Processes will ensure the provision of political parties and citizens' organisations belonging to national minorities participating in elections, as well as non-governmental organisations accredited to observe the elections of the following: a) migrations and seeders for the creation and initialisation of databases; b) java client application source code for connecting peripherals; c) web application source code. In the case of the application for the distribution and assignment of the parliamentary seats, AEP's Department for Computerisation of Electoral Processes will ensure the availability of its source code to political parties and citizens' organisations belonging to national minorities participating in elections, as well as the non-governmental organisations accredited to watch the polls. Also, AEP will give presentations of the operation of IT applications centralising the vote tabulations, distribution and assignment of parliamentary seats that may be attended by information technology experts appointed by political parties represented in the Central Electoral Bureau, as well as by the non-governmental organisations accredited to watch the polls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

