November 20, 2020

CONAF: Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebrated for the first time in Romania
The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurs (CONAF) celebrated "Women's Entrepreneurship Day - WED" at a summit on entrepreneurship and gender equality, according to a Confederation statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday. According to the same source, they also announced on this occasion the partnership between CONAF and Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), a global movement that advocates for the acceleration and education of the world on the importance of why it is essential to encourage women in business at the global level. WEDO convenes world business leaders, change makers, government officials and civil society to collaborate and find solutions in areas of common interest. "Studies show that, globally, women participate in lower paid economic activities than men. The gender gap in labour force participation is about 14pct in OECD above-average income countries, 26pct in middle-income and 13pct in below-average income countries. When women participate, they often work in lower-paying jobs and sectors and have less access to social security networks, which is exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, with its disproportionate economic and social consequences for women due to financial exclusion, the digital gender gap and other gender inequalities. At the same time, it is estimated that the reduction in the gender gap in terms of labour force would add 28 trillion US dollars to the global GDP, while this calculation only takes into account the money gains and not the human rights and other benefits," the press release said. Women's Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated every year on November 19 at the United Nations and in 144 countries and 65 universities/colleges internationally. This year, CONAF inaugurated the tradition of celebrating women entrepreneurs, which is why topics of national interest were discussed: entrepreneurship education and the importance of its introduction in schools, the flexibility of the labour market and the need for active involvement of the business environment in supporting efforts to improve the legislative framework. The event was attended as a special guest by Wendy Diamond, founder/CEO of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), along with Cristina Chiriac, CONAF President, CONAF branch presidents, business representatives and government officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

