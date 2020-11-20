 
Iohannis calls vaccination campaign national security matter; to meet defence, interior, health ministers
Nov 20, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he would hold a meeting with the defence, health and interior ministers on Monday to clarify issues related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a matter of national security.      "In the matter of vaccination, in my opinion, the vaccination campaign must be a success and as such, in my opinion, the vaccination campaign is a matter of national security. That is why I have convened a meeting for Monday where besides me there will be the defence minister, the interior minister and the health minister to clarify all aspects of the vaccination campaign as a matter of national security," the head of state told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.      He added that up-to-date data on COVID-19 cases indicate that there are grounds for moderate optimism, calling for the measures imposed by the authorities being religiously followed.      "We see that the number of cases has not increased from the previous days and I think that confirms what I have been saying for a few days now that, in terms of the number of new cases, we are on a plateau. Also, today we were able to notice that the number of people cured is approximately equal to the number of people who, unfortunately, have tested positive for the disease. Let's see if this trend is confirmed in the coming days. But we can already say that the measures that were taken by the authorities were the correct measures, they were the appropriate measures. But (...) things will look even better if we are patient and if we continue to observe these measures religiously. If we do it, then in a week or two, we will be able to have results that show a clear improvement of the situation," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

