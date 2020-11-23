PNL Bucharest candidates go to the PSD headquarters, request Ciolacu’s withdrawal from the party’s lists. PSD retorts: Orban and PNL have sentenced hundreds of thousands of families to poverty



PNL Bucharest candidates go to the PSD headquarters, request Ciolacu’s withdrawal from the party’s lists. PSD retorts: Orban and PNL have sentenced hundreds of thousands of families to poverty.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the National liberal Party (PNL) “failed” in terms of pandemic control and in supporting the economy and education, while Minister of Finance Florin Citu’s priority “is open letters”. “Romanians die by the hundreds, every day! Hospitals are collapsing! (...)