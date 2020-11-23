Iohannis: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy to be subject to CSAT approval

Iohannis: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy to be subject to CSAT approval. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) to be convened in the next period. Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Monday with the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, and the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on the topic of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, considered a national security issue.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]