November 23, 2020

Black Sea NGO’s Forum: ForMin Aurescu states blue economy can contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery
Nov 23, 2020

Black Sea NGO’s Forum: ForMin Aurescu states blue economy can contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery.

Blue economy may contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery, as well as to the ecological transition in the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the Green Deal, stated on Monday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on the occasion of his participation in the opening session of (...)

