'Transilvania' University of Brasov featured in a first in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. The 'Transilvania' University of Brasov was included for the first time in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, the institution announced today. This year's release of the ranking includes 1,527 universities from over 20,000 higher education institutions in 93 countries and is based on 13 performance indicators grouped into five main fields: teaching, research or scientific performance (by volume, revenue and reputation, the impact of research (citations), international visibility (through the academic community, students, research) and knowledge transfer to industry / society. "We are very happy with this performance, which would have seemed an almost impossible goal to achieve a few years ago. In fact, lately, our institution has been the Romanian university with the highest increase in visibility in terms of international rankings. The credit belongs to the entire academic community of Brasov, and our efforts to increase our teaching and research performance will intensify in the coming years," said the 'Transilvania' University Rector, Prof. Dr. Eng. Vasile Abrudan. In the past year, UniTBv saw the most spectacular climb of a Romanian university in the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) as well as in the international QS ranking of the universities in Emerging Europe and Central Asia. It was also included for the first time in the prestigious "Shanghai" international ranking by fields and in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings - on the third position among Romanian universities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]