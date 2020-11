Tax revenues in Romania shrink by one third in October

Tax revenues in Romania shrink by one third in October. Romania's tax revenues contracted by nearly 10% year-on-year in January-October, to RON 116.6 billion (EUR 23.9 bln), according to Economica.net quoting data from the tax collection agency ANAF. The Finance Ministry will announce the budget execution for the first ten months of the year later (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]