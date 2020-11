Austrian polystyrene producer Austrotherm expands Romanian plant

Austrian polystyrene producer Austrotherm expands Romanian plant. The local subsidiary of the Austrian group Austrotherm, which produces polystyrene panels for construction, has obtained state aid for expanding one of its three plants in Romania, under a EUR 3 million project. "The production capacity of the extruded polystyrene plant in Roman will reach (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]