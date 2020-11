RO aluminum producer Alro extends USD 150 mln syndicated loan

RO aluminum producer Alro extends USD 150 mln syndicated loan. Romanian group Alro Slatina (ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe by production capacity, has extended until 2023 two syndicated credit facilities totaling USD 150 million. State-owned lender EximBank coordinated this facility for the first time. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]