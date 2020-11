First stage of BRUA’s Romanian section is ready

First stage of BRUA’s Romanian section is ready. Romania has completed the first phase of the BRUA gas pipeline project on its territory, Dan Dragan, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, announced, quoted by Economica.net. The project, which connects Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria, will increase Romania's natural (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]