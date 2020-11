CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index down in October

CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index down in October. The macroeconomic confidence index, based on a poll among CFA analysts in Romania, dropped by 2.3 points in October to 32.1 points, Agerpres reported. The index varies between 1 and 100, with values under 50 signaling negative developments. The index plunged in March and steadily recovered (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]