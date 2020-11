Number of New Two and Three-Room Apartments Delivered Doubled in 2007-2019

Number of New Two and Three-Room Apartments Delivered Doubled in 2007-2019. The number of new two and three-room apartments delivered doubled in 2007-2019. Whereas 20,751 such apartments were delivered in 2007, the total number stood at 40,730 in 2019, according to the National Statistics Institute data centralized by Business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]