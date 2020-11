Meat Processor Industrializarea Carnii Revenue Up 11% To Over RON165M in 2019

Meat Processor Industrializarea Carnii Revenue Up 11% To Over RON165M in 2019. Meat processor Industrializrea Carnii (Kosarom), part of the Kosarom group, posted 165.1 million lei (EUR34.8 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of more than 11% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]