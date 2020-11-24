PMP calling for debate on law repealing special pensions for lawmakers, mayors

PMP calling for debate on law repealing special pensions for lawmakers, mayors. The People's Movement Party (PMP) is calling for a joint convention of Parliament's standing bureaus for a plenary debate on the law repealing special pensions for lawmakers and mayors, PMP Chairman Eugen Tomac announced on Tuesday. "PMP today will again submit a request calling for a joint convention of the standing bureaus and for bringing to the plenary session the law under which we are requesting the repeal of special pensions for lawmakers and mayors. Repeal is the solution because Dragnea and many others resigned but the pensions remained," Tomac wrote on Facebook. He added that he was the only lawmaker to forfeit his right to a special pension. "I resigned from Parliament last year, not this year ten days before the election, but I can't tell people that once I resign, I won't draw a special pension. (...) However, what I did in order not to qualify for the pension, I declared in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, asking to be recorded in the minutes, which is published in the Official Journal, that I was renouncing this right. I was the only lawmaker to do that !!!," wrote Tomac. Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu and PSD floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis announced on Monday that they will resign their seats in Parliament on the last day of their term in order not to receive a special pension. At the same time, national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced that the USR lawmakers will submit their resignation from Parliament on Tuesday in order not to be part of those who will draw a special pension. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]