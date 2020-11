VTEX Signs New Partnerships In Bulgaria, Poland To Be Coordinated From Its Bucharest Office



VTEX Signs New Partnerships In Bulgaria, Poland To Be Coordinated From Its Bucharest Office.

VTEX, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, is accelerating its expansion in the region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) by concluding new partnerships in Bulgaria and Poland, which it will be coordinating from its office in capital (...)