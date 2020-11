Romania reports more than 7,700 daily Covid-19 cases

Romania reports more than 7,700 daily Covid-19 cases. Romania added 7,753 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 430,605 on Tuesday, November 24, the authorities announced in the daily report. The new cases were recorded out 30,740 tests carried out over the same interval. Bucharest logged 1,147 cases. Three counties had more