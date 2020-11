Press Release: Casa Ioana 25th Anniversary Gala

Press Release: Casa Ioana 25th Anniversary Gala. The Casa Ioana Association is hosting its 25th Anniversary virtual Gala. The event will celebrate Casa Ioana’s 25 years of lifesaving and life changing work with women and children confronted with domestic abuse and family homelessness and raise much-needed funds for their work. Guests will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]