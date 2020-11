Storage Logistics: Nearly 15% Of Total Storage Spaces, Worth Some EUR6M, Unoccupied At Present

Storage Logistics: Nearly 15% Of Total Storage Spaces, Worth Some EUR6M, Unoccupied At Present. Nearly 650,000 square meters of warehouses, or 15% of the total, are unoccupied at present; the value of these unused spaces reaches approximately EUR6 million, which does not include the costs of logistics services, per an analysis by Storage (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]