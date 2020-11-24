Orban: Gov’t to release national recovery, resilience plan by next week at the latest. Raises in minimum wage in 2021 depends on the state of the economy



Orban: Gov’t to release national recovery, resilience plan by next week at the latest. Raises in minimum wage in 2021 depends on the state of the economy.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan will most likely be made public by next week, at the latest. “The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will most likely be made public by next week, at the latest. It will be subject to public debate and... (...)