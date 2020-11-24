REI Finance Advisors: Construction materials producer Austrotherm has successfully obtained State aids for a project worth EUR 3 mln

REI Finance Advisors: Construction materials producer Austrotherm has successfully obtained State aids for a project worth EUR 3 mln. The production capacity of the extruded polystyrene plant located in Roman will reach 200.000 m3/year. Investments to continue in 2021 The construction market is a sector with huge potential to attract European funds and state aids; Austrotherm operates three expanded and one extruded (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]