Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Italian cosmetics retailer PUPA opens three mono-brand stores in the AFI locations from Bucharest, Ploieşti and Braşov
Nov 24, 2020
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Italian cosmetics retailer PUPA opens three mono-brand stores in the AFI locations from Bucharest, Ploieşti and Braşov.
PUPA, the Italian cosmetics brand present in Romania since 2015 through a network of six stores located in four cities, opens three new stores in the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, AFI Palace Ploieşti and AFI Palace Braşov, following a lease agreement intermediated by the real (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]