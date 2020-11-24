Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Italian cosmetics retailer PUPA opens three mono-brand stores in the AFI locations from Bucharest, Ploieşti and Braşov



PUPA, the Italian cosmetics brand present in Romania since 2015 through a network of six stores located in four cities, opens three new stores in the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, AFI Palace Ploieşti and AFI Palace Braşov, following a lease agreement intermediated by the real (...)