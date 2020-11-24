 
November 24, 2020

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Italian cosmetics retailer PUPA opens three mono-brand stores in the AFI locations from Bucharest, Ploieşti and Braşov
PUPA, the Italian cosmetics brand present in Romania since 2015 through a network of six stores located in four cities, opens three new stores in the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, AFI Palace Ploieşti and AFI Palace Braşov, following a lease agreement intermediated by the real (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Heavy trucks queue at border between Romania and Bulgaria, Giurgiu-Ruse crossing point TIR trucks waiting to leave Romania via the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point, between Romania and Bulgaria, on Tuesday night to Wednesday formed queues of about eight kilometres on the first lane of National Road (DN) 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu and had to wait 100 minutes at the border control on (...)

Western Romania: Timisoara mayor closes city's Zoo for modernization Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timisoara in western Romania, said he would close the city's Zoo and start a modernization project. His announcement came after people started sharing on social media photos of a very sick stag at the Zoo. Mayor Fritz announced on Facebook that the animal died and (...)

Romania, Spain consider Memorandum of Understanding between ministries of culture Romania and Spain are considering drafting a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministries of culture, in the perspective of celebrating, next year, 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, informs the Romanian Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain. Romania's Ambassador in (...)

Elis Pavaje Expects Over 20% Growth in Revenue in 2020 Paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje in Alba County, posted growth of about 20% in revenue in the first half, compared with the year-ago period, and expects full-year growth to be even higher, its officials say.

Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement! Guest writer Peninah Zilberman, a Romania Insider member, shares how she first walked in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents in Romania, how she fell in love with the country and what are her favorite places, and what she misses most now that she is unable to visit because of the (...)

Online Commerce Borders Breaking Down as Retailers Add New Product Categories Retailers and especially the online ones have started to diversify portfolios to be able to cope with fiercer and fiercer competition and meet customer demand to find everything in one place.

German retailer Lidl doubles the Christmas bonuses of its employees in Romania German retailer Lidl, which operates 280 discount supermarkets and five logistics centers in Romania, will double the Christmas bonuses of its local employees this year. Thus, all of Lidl Romania’s employees who have been with the company for more than six months will get a Christmas bonus of (...)

 


