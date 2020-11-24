 
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,753; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 30,740
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,753; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 30,740.

As many as 7,753 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 30,740 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 430,605 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 304,188 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,939,421 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 30,740 were performed in the last 24 hours, 19,069 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,671 upon request. A number of 13,667 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities, of whom 1,204 in intensive care. In Romania, 46,501 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,688 are in institutional isolation. Also, 79,304 people are in quarantine at home, and 13 in institutional quarantine. Bucharest witnessed a decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate to 6.55 per 1,000 population, while Sibiu County remained at a rate of over 8 per 1,000 population. According to GCS, the first place in the country in terms of this rate with is Sibiu County, at with 8.47 per 1,000 population, down from Monday when it was 8.64. Ilfov County reported a decrease, from 8.13, as it had on Monday, to 7.1, and in Brasov the rate increased from 7.19 to 7.36 per 1,000 population. Bucharest City's rate is 6.55 per 1,000 population, down from Monday's 6.61. A high rate was reported in the counties of Cluj - 7.03, Constanta - 6.5, Alba - 6.08, Arad - 5.9, Timis - 5.45, Bihor - 5.27. The counties with a low rate in the last two weeks are Gorj - 1.72, Olt - 1.8 and Harghita - 1.84. None of the country's counties are in the green zone. A total of 1,253 people retested positive for COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,979 fines amounting to 1,240,813 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,864, with the death toll constant at 126. Bucharest - 1,147, Cluj - 393, Iasi - 344, Brasov - 319 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases since the previous daily reporting. Another 196 people (129 men and 67 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's total COVID-19 death toll to 10,373. According to GCS, 184 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, nine deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported so far for three deceased patients. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

