Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020 - a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives

Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020 - a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives. Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020, which will take place between December 1 and 10, can be watched on the ComedyEst television channel, a premiere in the world of film festivals. The "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, which organizes the event, proposes at this second edition a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, during the festival it will be possible to watch the films: * "Extra Ordinary," directed and written by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman (Ireland); * "The Columnist," directed by Ivo van Aart (Netherlands); * "El Grand Leon," directed by Ricardo Maldonado (Peru, Chile); * "10 days without a mother"/ "10 giorni senza mama," directed by Alessandro Genovesi (Italy); * "Woman on the run," directed and written by Martin Horsky (Czech Republic); * "Raoul Taburin," directed by Pierre Godeau (France); * "100 Things," directed by Florian David Fitz (Germany); * "A piece of my heart"/"En del av mitt hjarta," directed by Edward af Sillen (Sweden); * "Movie Love"/"Amor de pelicula," directed by Sebastian Mega Diaz (Argentina); * "East - Last minute dictatorship"/"Est - Dittatura Last Minute," screenplay and direction by Antonio Pisu (Italy). The first edition of the festival took place in November 2019. The National News Agency AGERPRES is a media partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]